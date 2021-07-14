BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.11 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.10B. BRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.79% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 44.23% up since then. When we look at BRF S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 million.

Analysts gave the BRF S.A. (BRFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BRFS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BRF S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.21 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -11.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRFS’s forecast low is $3.50 with $7.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.51% for it to hit the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRF S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.03% over the past 6 months, a 9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRF S.A. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.08 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BRF S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $2.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.01 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2021 estimates are for BRF S.A. earnings to increase by 14.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.90% per year.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BRF S.A. shares while 10.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.01%. There are 10.01% institutions holding the BRF S.A. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 25.76 million BRFS shares worth $115.66 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 9.32 million shares worth $41.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. With 10.46 million shares estimated at $40.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $26.71 million.