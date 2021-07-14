Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.45 changed hands at -$0.55 or -6.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $637.81M. BLDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.27% off its 52-week high of $19.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 24.14% up since then. When we look at Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLDE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Instantly BLDE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.84 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.74%, with the 5-day performance at -13.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) is -21.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDE’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Blade Air Mobility Inc. earnings to decrease by -930.00%.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.28% of Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares while 37.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.33%.