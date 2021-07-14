Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at -$0.31 or -8.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $509.01M. BITF’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.9% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 94.02% up since then. When we look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BITF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.15 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -8.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.74%, with the 5-day performance at -11.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -13.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BITF’s forecast low is $6.62 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.6% for it to hit the projected low.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 25.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.06% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.64%. There are 8.73% institutions holding the Bitfarms Ltd. stock share, with Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 6.38 million BITF shares worth $32.37 million.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.75 million as of May 30, 2021.