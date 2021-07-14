Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.87 changed hands at $1.29 or 4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $790.85M. BCYC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.0% off its 52-week high of $33.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.25, which suggests the last value was 53.61% up since then. When we look at Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 69.39K.

Analysts gave the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BCYC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Instantly BCYC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.88 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.12%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is 9.57% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCYC’s forecast low is $32.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bicycle Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.37% over the past 6 months, a -7.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics plc will fall -6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.29 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.57 million and $3.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 3.90%.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.88% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares while 60.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.19%. There are 60.55% institutions holding the Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million BCYC shares worth $58.48 million.

Sv Health Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 1.92 million shares worth $57.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $14.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $12.3 million.