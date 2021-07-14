Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) Prices C...

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.41 million Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.41. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.19 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.72M. EARSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -106.9% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 77.12% up since then. When we look at Auris Medical Holding Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Analysts gave the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EARS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Instantly EARS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.63 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.54% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.99%, with the 5-day performance at -8.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is -12.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EARSâ€™s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -348.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -348.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

EARS Dividends

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.45% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares while 5.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.65%. There are 5.34% institutions holding the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million EARS shares worth $1.61 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 51690.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

With 21727.0 shares estimated at $75609.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us:Â contact@marketingsentinel.com
Â© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam