Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.41 million Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.41. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.19 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.72M. EARSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -106.9% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 77.12% up since then. When we look at Auris Medical Holding Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EARS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Instantly EARS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.63 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.54% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.99%, with the 5-day performance at -8.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is -12.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EARSâ€™s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -348.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -348.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

EARS Dividends

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.45% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares while 5.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.65%. There are 5.34% institutions holding the Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million EARS shares worth $1.61 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 51690.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 21727.0 shares estimated at $75609.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares.