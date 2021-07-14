Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AUPH) Stock Could Appreciate By -200.43%

In the latest trading session,, 1.31 million Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.65 changed hands at -$0.26 or -2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.53B. AUPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.97% off its 52-week high of $20.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.72, which suggests the last value was 16.57% up since then. When we look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

Analysts gave the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AUPH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.75 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.88%, with the 5-day performance at -2.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -7.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUPH’s forecast low is $15.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -200.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.65% over the past 6 months, a -41.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 142.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30k and $31k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.00%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 46.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.93%. There are 46.85% institutions holding the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 9.31 million AUPH shares worth $120.9 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 6.07 million shares worth $78.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $26.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $19.85 million.