ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.14 million ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.80 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.80B. ATIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.3% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.88, which suggests the last value was 10.45% up since then. When we look at ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.33K.

Analysts gave the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATIP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Instantly ATIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.92 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.99%, with the 5-day performance at 3.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is -13.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATIP’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.37 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $183.6 million.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.82% of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares while 79.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.90%.