Are UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 1.16 million UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.03 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.07B. UBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.31% off its 52-week high of $16.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.14, which suggests the last value was 32.53% up since then. When we look at UBS Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the UBS Group AG (UBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended UBS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UBS Group AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.18 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is -7.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UBS’s forecast low is $15.34 with $20.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.06% for it to hit the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UBS Group AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.04% over the past 6 months, a -7.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2021 estimates are for UBS Group AG earnings to increase by 54.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.40% per year.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 2.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of UBS Group AG shares while 52.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.05%. There are 52.03% institutions holding the UBS Group AG stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 171.14 million UBS shares worth $2.42 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 131.49 million shares worth $2.04 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 74.68 million shares estimated at $1.16 billion under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 45.37 million shares worth around $652.89 million.