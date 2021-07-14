Are The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.05 changed hands at -$0.87 or -4.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.40B. SKIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.09% off its 52-week high of $20.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.71, which suggests the last value was 49.03% up since then. When we look at The Beauty Health Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SKIN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) trade information

Instantly SKIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.23 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -4.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.44%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) is 9.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKIN’s forecast low is $17.50 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.14% for it to hit the projected low.

SKIN Dividends

The Beauty Health Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.63% of The Beauty Health Company shares while 57.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.67%.