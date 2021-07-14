Are ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session,, 1.21 million ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $177.19M. ADMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -180.0% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 8.0% up since then. When we look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.95 million.

Analysts gave the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.64%, with the 5-day performance at -3.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is -20.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADMA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ADMA Biologics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.60% over the past 6 months, a 35.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ADMA Biologics Inc. will rise 34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.86 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ADMA Biologics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $18.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.79 million and $9.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 116.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.60%. The 2021 estimates are for ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 1.00%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares while 41.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.72%. There are 41.88% institutions holding the ADMA Biologics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.94% of the shares, roughly 16.58 million ADMA shares worth $29.19 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 6.76 million shares worth $11.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund. With 2.36 million shares estimated at $4.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $2.61 million.