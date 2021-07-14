Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH): Don’t Ditch AMEH Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $79.02 changed hands at -$12.09 or -13.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.04B. AMEH’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.36% off its 52-week high of $92.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.11, which suggests the last value was 80.88% up since then. When we look at Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 379.86K.

Analysts gave the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMEH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Instantly AMEH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 92.74 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -13.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 332.51%, with the 5-day performance at 6.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is 63.47% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMEH’s forecast low is $75.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 5.09% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 274.15% over the past 6 months, a 26.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $189.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165.17 million and $167.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 160.80%.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.28% of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares while 11.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.67%. There are 11.96% institutions holding the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million AMEH shares worth $40.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 1.27 million shares worth $34.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $21.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $15.8 million.