Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.0 million Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $69.46 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.41B. BUD’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.7% off its 52-week high of $79.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.45, which suggests the last value was 25.93% up since then. When we look at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.
Analysts gave the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended BUD as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) trade information
Instantly BUD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 70.86 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at -1.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is -11.13% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BUD’s forecast low is $66.00 with $98.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.98% for it to hit the projected low.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.51% over the past 6 months, a 65.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will rise 80.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.54 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $13.67 billion.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV earnings to decrease by -107.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.80% per year.
BUD Dividends
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.17. It is important to note, however, that the 1.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 4.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.44%. There are 4.44% institutions holding the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 12.09 million BUD shares worth $760.09 million.
Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 8.1 million shares worth $509.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Large Cap Growth Fd. With 10.64 million shares estimated at $668.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Large Cap Growth Fd held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $159.3 million.