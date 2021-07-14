An Overview Of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR)

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.15 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.22M. TMBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.39% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 41.74% up since then. When we look at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.43%, with the 5-day performance at 3.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is -12.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMBR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -943.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -943.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 89.20%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.99% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 3.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.57%. There are 3.98% institutions holding the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million TMBR shares worth $0.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 87028.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 87028.0 shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 44100.0 shares worth around $89523.0.