An Overview Of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC)

In the last trading session, 2.83 million State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $49.99 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.16B. STFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.04% off its 52-week high of $51.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.07, which suggests the last value was 75.86% up since then. When we look at State Auto Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 82.99K.

Analysts gave the State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended STFC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. State Auto Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) trade information

Instantly STFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 201.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 51.51 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 181.79%, with the 5-day performance at 201.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) is 178.50% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STFC’s forecast low is $52.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.02% for it to hit the projected low.

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the State Auto Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 168.33% over the past 6 months, a 336.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for State Auto Financial Corporation will rise 108.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 240.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $376.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that State Auto Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $383.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $434.8 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.80%. The 2021 estimates are for State Auto Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -85.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

STFC Dividends

State Auto Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09. The 0.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares while 94.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.17%. There are 94.03% institutions holding the State Auto Financial Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million STFC shares worth $76.8 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 2.08 million shares worth $41.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $34.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $26.09 million.