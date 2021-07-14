Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session,, 0.8 million Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $311.02M. AMPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.05% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 59.21% up since then. When we look at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Instantly AMPE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.63%, with the 5-day performance at -5.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is -11.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMPE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -163.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.76% over the past 6 months, a 11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 11.90%.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 29 and August 02.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.23% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 17.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.22%. There are 17.83% institutions holding the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.82% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million AMPE shares worth $12.64 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.82% or 3.55 million shares worth $6.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.73 million shares estimated at $7.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $4.05 million.