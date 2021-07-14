Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Shares Are Down -12.27% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.11 changed hands at -$0.18 or -4.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.63B. AMRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.06% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at Amarin Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.83 million.

Analysts gave the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AMRN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.56 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.27%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -13.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMRN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -362.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.78% over the past 6 months, a -257.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amarin Corporation plc will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.76 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $164.89 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Amarin Corporation plc earnings to increase by 28.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.90% per year.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Amarin Corporation plc shares while 37.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.57%. There are 37.12% institutions holding the Amarin Corporation plc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.70% of the shares, roughly 26.45 million AMRN shares worth $164.28 million.

Eversept Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 16.9 million shares worth $104.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $14.94 million under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $14.6 million.