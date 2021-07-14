Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $8.60 changed hands at -$0.31 or -3.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $323.70M. ALT’s last price was a discount, traded about -308.14% off its 52-week high of $35.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.80, which suggests the last value was 9.3% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altimmune Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.31 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -3.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.76%, with the 5-day performance at -3.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is -40.15% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -388.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altimmune Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.68% over the past 6 months, a 12.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altimmune Inc. will rise 46.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.84 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Altimmune Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $830k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Altimmune Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.70%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.23% of Altimmune Inc. shares while 62.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.72%. There are 62.57% institutions holding the Altimmune Inc. stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million ALT shares worth $49.45 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 2.94 million shares worth $41.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $37.8 million under it, the former controlled 7.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $19.84 million.