Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session,, 3.64 million Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $186.62 changing hands around $0.64 or 0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.05B. ALXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $186.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.91, which suggests the last value was 46.46% up since then. When we look at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ALXN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) trade information

Instantly ALXN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 187.45 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is 2.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $179.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALXN’s forecast low is $173.00 with $205.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.84% over the past 6 months, a 11.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.44 billion and $1.59 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.49% per year.

ALXN Dividends

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 88.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.57%. There are 88.27% institutions holding the Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.85% of the shares, roughly 19.57 million ALXN shares worth $2.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 17.55 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $899.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $688.42 million.