Ajax I (NYSE: AJAX): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.07 million Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.93 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $889.13M. AJAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.48% off its 52-week high of $13.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.84, which suggests the last value was 0.91% up since then. When we look at Ajax I’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.38K.

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) trade information

Instantly AJAX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.99 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) is -0.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

AJAX Dividends

Ajax I is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ajax I shares while 67.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.26%. There are 67.26% institutions holding the Ajax I stock share, with Maverick Capital Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.28% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million AJAX shares worth $51.9 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.21% or 5.0 million shares worth $51.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $19.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $4.15 million.