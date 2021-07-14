AIkido Pharma Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -204701.14% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 2.05 million AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.34M. AIKI’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.77% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 46.59% up since then. When we look at AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Instantly AIKI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -4.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is -19.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1802.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIKI’s forecast low is $1802.25 with $1802.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204701.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -204701.14% for it to hit the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AIkido Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2014 will be $6.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.60%. The 2021 estimates are for AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 73.60%.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares while 16.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.01%. There are 16.00% institutions holding the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.84% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million AIKI shares worth $4.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 1.54 million shares worth $1.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $3.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $1.74 million.