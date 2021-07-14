Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $53.09 changed hands at -$0.58 or -1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.39B. AFL’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.44% off its 52-week high of $57.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.37, which suggests the last value was 37.14% up since then. When we look at Aflac Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Analysts gave the Aflac Incorporated (AFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended AFL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aflac Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) trade information

Instantly AFL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.95 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is -5.62% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFL’s forecast low is $47.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aflac Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.28% over the past 6 months, a 5.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aflac Incorporated will fall -0.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.37 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Aflac Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.41 billion and $5.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Aflac Incorporated earnings to increase by 50.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.11% per year.

AFL Dividends

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30. The 2.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.02% of Aflac Incorporated shares while 61.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.58%. There are 61.49% institutions holding the Aflac Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 57.42 million AFL shares worth $2.94 billion.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 52.3 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.46 million shares estimated at $893.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 13.11 million shares worth around $671.19 million.