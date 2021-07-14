Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Is Weak With -448.78% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.65M. AEZS’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.46% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 64.63% up since then. When we look at Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEZS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8917 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 92.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -22.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEZS’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -448.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -448.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020 will be $40.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 million and $37k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 109,089.21%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings to increase by 63.90%.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares while 3.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.95%. There are 3.95% institutions holding the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million AEZS shares worth $0.68 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 53097.0 shares estimated at $60530.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.