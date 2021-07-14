AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.1 million AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.22 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.34M. ACRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.98% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 17.21% up since then. When we look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2906 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.61%, with the 5-day performance at -3.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is -20.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACRX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -637.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -473.77% for it to hit the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.29% over the past 6 months, a 38.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 191.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 million and $1.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 303.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2021 estimates are for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 29.60%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.93% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 34.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.55%. There are 34.86% institutions holding the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.39% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million ACRX shares worth $12.94 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 5.25 million shares worth $8.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $5.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $3.14 million.