Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $130.48M. ABEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.64% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 28.26% up since then. When we look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ABEO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Instantly ABEO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Tuesday, 07/13/21 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.10%, with the 5-day performance at -8.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is -24.18% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABEO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -479.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -189.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.00% over the past 6 months, a -21.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will fall -21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -112.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -95.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.00%.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.30% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares while 32.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.55%. There are 32.65% institutions holding the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 8.01 million ABEO shares worth $15.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 4.98 million shares worth $9.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $3.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $2.56 million.