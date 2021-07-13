Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,094,913 Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.5 Million. CTIB’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.68% off its 52-week high of $5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.3, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 931.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CTIB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Although CTIB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.72- on Monday, Jul 12 added 14.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 199.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTIB’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +199.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 199.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Yunhong CTI Ltd. earnings to increase by 10.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.14% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.61%. There are 7 institutions holding the Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 256.47 Thousand CTIB shares worth $589.87 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 46.06 Thousand shares worth $105.94 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.