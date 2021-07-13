XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 9,193,828 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.8 changed hands at -$0.12 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.97 Billion. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.16% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the last value was 57.01% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.89 Million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Although XPEV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $45.33 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 12.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.94% of XPeng Inc. shares while 27.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.09%. There are 394 institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with Primavera Capital Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.52% of the shares, roughly 17.53 Million XPEV shares worth $640.16 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 16.34 Million shares worth $596.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 6576913 shares estimated at $240.12 Million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $103.83 Million.