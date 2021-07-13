Will JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2,783,107 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1. With the company’s per share price at $61.9 changed hands at $5.14 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95 Billion. JKS’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.72% off its 52-week high of $90.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.56, which suggests the last value was 70.02% up since then. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 Million.

Analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended JKS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $63.46 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.78% over the past 6 months, a -68.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will drop -112.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -58.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.6%. The 2021 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -75.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.86% per year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares while 50.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.27%. There are 205 institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 2.75 Million JKS shares worth $114.67 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 1.79 Million shares worth $74.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1538943 shares estimated at $56.34 Million under it, the former controlled 5.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 932.49 Thousand shares worth around $34.14 Million.