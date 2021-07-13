Will GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2,092,456 GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s per share price at $5.39 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.81 Million. GLOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.02% off its 52-week high of $5.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 61.04% up since then. When we look at GasLog Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Analysts gave the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GLOP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GasLog Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Instantly GLOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.93- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 9.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLOP’s forecast low is $3 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -44.34% for it to hit the projected low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GasLog Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +76.14% over the past 6 months, a 12.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GasLog Partners LP will drop -36.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.08 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GasLog Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $73.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $84.45 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.9%. The 2021 estimates are for GasLog Partners LP earnings to increase by 136.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.1% per year.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 16.36% per year.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.13% of GasLog Partners LP shares while 18.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.44%. There are 53 institutions holding the GasLog Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 2.37 Million GLOP shares worth $6.32 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 1.65 Million shares worth $4.42 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 1182985 shares estimated at $3.69 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $3.69 Million.