Will Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,626,086 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.84 Million. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -520.3% off its 52-week high of $33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.7, which suggests the last value was 68.05% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BTBT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Although BTBT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.05- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 12.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Bit Digital, Inc. earnings to increase by 148%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.2% of Bit Digital, Inc. shares while 2.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.89%. There are 35 institutions holding the Bit Digital, Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 208.74 Thousand BTBT shares worth $3.14 Million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 125.29 Thousand shares worth $1.88 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF. With 336199 shares estimated at $2.84 Million under it, the former controlled 0.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 64.79 Thousand shares worth around $547.43 Thousand.