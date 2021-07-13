Will Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,075,851 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.31. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.35 Million. ADMPâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -127.18% off its 52-week high of $2.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 63.11% up since then. When we look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADMP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Although ADMP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.09 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 5.5% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADMPâ€™s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +45.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot +47.82% over the past 6 months, a 52.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation will rise +60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.47 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $3.09 Million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $4.66 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.6%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9%. The 2021 estimates are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation earnings to decrease by -23.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares while 8.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.5%. There are 53 institutions holding the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 5.73 Million ADMP shares worth $5.39 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 1.89 Million shares worth $1.78 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4092849 shares estimated at $3.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $1.27 Million.