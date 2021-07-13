Why To Invest In Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.86 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.51. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.24B. CIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.7% off its 52-week high of $2.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 31.28% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CIG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.30 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -1.52% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.22%, with the 5-day performance at -2.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -14.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CIGâ€™s forecast low is $2.78 with $2.78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -22.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $215.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $229.63 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to decrease by -3.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 9.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 9.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 23.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.23%. There are 23.23% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.66% of the shares, roughly 153.97 million CIG shares worth $313.46 million.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 13.84 million shares worth $28.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 23.21 million shares estimated at $51.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $7.06 million.