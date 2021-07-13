Why Should You Invest In Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)?

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.61 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.56B. CLDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.96% off its 52-week high of $19.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.34, which suggests the last value was 40.17% up since then. When we look at Cloudera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.25 million.

Analysts gave the Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CLDR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cloudera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

Instantly CLDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.77 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.01%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is -1.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLDR’s forecast low is $16.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cloudera Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $227.19 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cloudera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $232.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Cloudera Inc. earnings to increase by 55.10%.

CLDR Dividends

Cloudera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 31 and September 06.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.38% of Cloudera Inc. shares while 83.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.63%. There are 83.46% institutions holding the Cloudera Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.91% of the shares, roughly 52.33 million CLDR shares worth $636.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 21.27 million shares worth $258.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 8.22 million shares estimated at $125.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $107.98 million.