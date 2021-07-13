What Is The Performance Outlook For Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.25 changed hands at -$4.12 or -21.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.10B. GATO’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.38% off its 52-week high of $24.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the last value was 62.1% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.62K.

Analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GATO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.00 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -21.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.66%, with the 5-day performance at 7.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.20% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for Gatos Silver Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.30%.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 07.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares while 92.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.41%. There are 92.33% institutions holding the Gatos Silver Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 8.88 million GATO shares worth $88.56 million.

Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.44% or 6.21 million shares worth $61.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $31.82 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $19.7 million.