Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 2.91 million Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.48. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $47.70 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.53B. WBAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -19.6% off its 52-week high of $57.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.36, which suggests the last value was 30.06% up since then. When we look at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Analysts gave the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended WBA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 48.14 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 0.32% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is -14.03% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WBAâ€™s forecast low is $40.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -42.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 5.18% over the past 6 months, a -0.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will rise 64.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.76 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $33.56 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.63 billion and $34.75 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.14% per year.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 13 and October 18. The 3.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.25% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares while 58.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.64%. There are 58.45% institutions holding the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 58.32 million WBA shares worth $3.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 56.87 million shares worth $3.12 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.71 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 14.69 million shares worth around $806.25 million.