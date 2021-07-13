VXRT Stock Forecast 2021: Vaxart, Inc. Remains Weak with -31% Downnside

In the last trading session, 4,089,901 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s per share price at $6.99 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $877.51 Million. VXRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -256.22% off its 52-week high of $24.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.5, which suggests the last value was 49.93% up since then. When we look at Vaxart, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxart, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Although VXRT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.39- on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 16.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VXRT’s forecast low is $9 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +157.51% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.72% over the past 6 months, a -88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart, Inc. will drop -16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45%. The 2021 estimates are for Vaxart, Inc. earnings to increase by 57.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Vaxart, Inc. shares while 38.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.03%. There are 210 institutions holding the Vaxart, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.94% of the shares, roughly 8.49 Million VXRT shares worth $51.34 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.48% or 5.48 Million shares worth $33.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7430830 shares estimated at $49.19 Million under it, the former controlled 6.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 3.13 Million shares worth around $18.92 Million.