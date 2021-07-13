Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.97 million Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.92 changing hands around $0.42 or 9.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.91M. VRPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.56% off its 52-week high of $8.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 24.8% up since then. When we look at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 895.44K.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Instantly VRPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.49 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 9.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.09%, with the 5-day performance at -5.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) is -5.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.20%.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.42% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.35%. There are 5.55% institutions holding the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million VRPX shares worth $0.94 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 45000.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 288.0 shares estimated at $1356.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.