Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 6,231,248 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $18.73 changed hands at -$0.05 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.88 Billion. VIPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.6% off its 52-week high of $46. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.87, which suggests the last value was 20.61% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VIPS as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Although VIPS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.39 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 3.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -37.59% over the past 6 months, a 21.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -19%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited will rise +27.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.15 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.6 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.95% per year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.74% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 57.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.3%. There are 609 institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 21.69 Million VIPS shares worth $647.61 Million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 19.77 Million shares worth $590.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5716683 shares estimated at $156.75 Million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 5.6 Million shares worth around $153.52 Million.