Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BBIG stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 19,826,867 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at $0.38 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.02 Million. BBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.34% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 73.51% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BBIG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.46- on Monday, Jul 12 added 6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43%. The 2021 estimates are for Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings to increase by 74.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.41% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares while 7.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.77%. There are 25 institutions holding the Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 1.35 Million BBIG shares worth $3.45 Million.

Rovida Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 229.97 Thousand shares worth $588.73 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1198069 shares estimated at $3.07 Million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 112.89 Thousand shares worth around $289Thousand.