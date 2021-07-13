Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.05 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.50B. VTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.23% off its 52-week high of $18.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.94, which suggests the last value was 7.9% up since then. When we look at Viatris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.48 million.

Analysts gave the Viatris Inc. (VTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended VTRS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viatris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.87.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Instantly VTRS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.43 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.33%, with the 5-day performance at -3.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is -10.20% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTRS’s forecast low is $15.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viatris Inc. will fall -21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Viatris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.34 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Viatris Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.60% per year.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10. The 3.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Viatris Inc. shares while 78.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.04%. There are 78.70% institutions holding the Viatris Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 129.46 million VTRS shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 91.47 million shares worth $1.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 59.24 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 4.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 33.87 million shares worth around $473.14 million.