Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VERB stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 8,028,401 Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $2.15 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.24 Million. VERB’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.19% off its 52-week high of $3.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 57.21% up since then. When we look at Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VERB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Although VERB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.44- on Friday, Jul 09 added 11.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERB’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verb Technology Company, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.11% over the past 6 months, a 60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verb Technology Company, Inc. will drop -9.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Verb Technology Company, Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.24% of Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares while 8.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.3%. There are 32 institutions holding the Verb Technology Company, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.31% of the shares, roughly 1.62 Million VERB shares worth $2.27 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 1.31 Million shares worth $1.84 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1018873 shares estimated at $1.43 Million under it, the former controlled 8.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 4.7% of the shares, roughly 573.43 Thousand shares worth around $802.8 Thousand.