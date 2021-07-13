Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 28.88 million Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.72 changed hands at -$0.61 or -8.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.98B. TWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.28% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.74, which suggests the last value was 29.46% up since then. When we look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.76 million.

Analysts gave the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended TWO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.39 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -8.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.07%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is -3.68% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TWO’s forecast low is $6.75 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Two Harbors Investment Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.64% over the past 6 months, a 6.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Two Harbors Investment Corp. will rise 520.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.59 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $44.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.21 million and $61.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings to decrease by -772.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.60% per year.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09. The 9.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 9.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 62.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.92%. There are 62.27% institutions holding the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.30% of the shares, roughly 28.19 million TWO shares worth $206.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.22% or 25.23 million shares worth $184.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. With 7.68 million shares estimated at $56.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $52.16 million.