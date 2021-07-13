Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,711,814 Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.01 changed hands at $1.45 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $404.85 Million. TUFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.65% off its 52-week high of $20.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.34, which suggests the last value was 42.42% up since then. When we look at Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 179.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 220.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TUFN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) trade information

Instantly TUFN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.50 on Monday, Jul 12 added 18.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 271.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUFN’s forecast low is $9 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -23.49% over the past 6 months, a -55.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will drop -106.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -24.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.25% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares while 54.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.26%. There are 71 institutions holding the Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Ibex Investors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 1.81 Million TUFN shares worth $19.06 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.4% or 1.64 Million shares worth $17.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1565906 shares estimated at $16.44 Million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 790Thousand shares worth around $7.27 Million.