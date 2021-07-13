TIGR Stock Forecast 2021: UP Fintech Holding Limited Remains Hot with 127.4% Upside

In the last trading session, 4,888,078 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.89 changed hands at -$0.62 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.23 Billion. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.56% off its 52-week high of $38.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.3, which suggests the last value was 78.38% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.18 Million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TIGR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Although TIGR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $23.08 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 13.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $25.76 with $38.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.51% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to increase by 297.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.41% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 10.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.09%. There are 107 institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.1% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million TIGR shares worth $27.71 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 1.51 Million shares worth $26.81 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 622388 shares estimated at $14.18 Million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 300.15 Thousand shares worth around $6.84 Million.