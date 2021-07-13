The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch OLB stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,476,241 The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.73 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.88 Million. OLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.69% off its 52-week high of $16.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 51.56% up since then. When we look at The OLB Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 257.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.65 Million.

Analysts gave the The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OLB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The OLB Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Instantly OLB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.65- on Monday, Jul 12 added 12.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 121.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OLB’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.73% for it to hit the projected low.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.3%. The 2021 estimates are for The OLB Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.71% of The OLB Group, Inc. shares while 6.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.49%. There are 8 institutions holding the The OLB Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 121.37 Thousand OLB shares worth $667.51 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 13.65 Thousand shares worth $75.07 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 109700 shares estimated at $603.35 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 11.67 Thousand shares worth around $64.16 Thousand.