The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.04. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $71.44 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $130.27B. SCHWâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -6.9% off its 52-week high of $76.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.66, which suggests the last value was 54.28% up since then. When we look at The Charles Schwab Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.58 million.

Analysts gave the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SCHW as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 72.01 on Monday, 07/12/21 subtracted -0.38% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.20%, with the 5-day performance at -1.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is -1.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCHWâ€™s forecast low is $70.00 with $94.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -31.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.02% for it to hit the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Charles Schwab Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 21.58% over the past 6 months, a 27.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Charles Schwab Corporation will rise 40.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.45 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The Charles Schwab Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.48 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.45 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2021 estimates are for The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings to decrease by -20.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.71% per year.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 14 and July 19. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.20% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 73.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.28%. There are 73.57% institutions holding the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.30% of the shares, roughly 113.9 million SCHW shares worth $7.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 107.78 million shares worth $7.02 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 47.59 million shares estimated at $3.1 billion under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 43.2 million shares worth around $2.82 billion.