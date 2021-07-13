Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

In the latest trading session, 3.51 million Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.20 changing hands around $0.09 or 2.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.97B. AUY’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.14% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Yamana Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.69 million.

Analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AUY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Instantly AUY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.31 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.02%, with the 5-day performance at -4.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is -21.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUY’s forecast low is $4.75 with $9.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yamana Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.81% over the past 6 months, a -15.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yamana Gold Inc. will rise 166.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $431.81 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yamana Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $480.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $403.5 million and $428.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.04%. The 2021 estimates are for Yamana Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 50.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.04% per year.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 22 and July 29. The 2.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares while 51.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.22%. There are 51.04% institutions holding the Yamana Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.23% of the shares, roughly 108.45 million AUY shares worth $470.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 29.11 million shares worth $126.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. With 48.74 million shares estimated at $255.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held about 4.79% of the shares, roughly 46.26 million shares worth around $242.38 million.