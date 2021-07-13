STAF Stock: More Upside for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)?

In the last trading session, 1,271,724 Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $3.49 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.78 Million. STAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -474.21% off its 52-week high of $20.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 12.32% up since then. When we look at Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STAF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Although STAF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.84- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 27.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.3% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 340.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 163.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 329.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STAF’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +329.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 329.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -32.25% over the past 6 months, a 113.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will rise +132.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. earnings to decrease by -193.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares while 7.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.39%. There are 10 institutions holding the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 35.59 Thousand STAF shares worth $181.48 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 25.49 Thousand shares worth $130Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 24615 shares estimated at $125.52 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 21.45 Thousand shares worth around $80.31 Thousand.