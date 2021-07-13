Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 12,428,569 Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.47 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.33 Million. SONM’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.7% off its 52-week high of $1.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 10.64% up since then. When we look at Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.54 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 13.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 507.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 146.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 272.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONM’s forecast low is $1.5 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +325.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 219.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonim Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -37.87% over the past 6 months, a 49.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonim Technologies, Inc. will rise +54.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.07 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $18.1 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.06 Million and $18.17 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sonim Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 53.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.13% of Sonim Technologies, Inc. shares while 50.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.82%. There are 33 institutions holding the Sonim Technologies, Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 10.44 Million SONM shares worth $8.56 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 2.3 Million shares worth $1.89 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6045229 shares estimated at $4.96 Million under it, the former controlled 9.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 619.68 Thousand shares worth around $508.07 Thousand.