Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.63 million Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.48 changing hands around $3.88 or 20.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $757.95M. SOHU’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.37% off its 52-week high of $25.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 56.18% up since then. When we look at Sohu.com Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.70K.

Analysts gave the Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SOHU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sohu.com Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

Instantly SOHU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.00 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 20.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.69%, with the 5-day performance at -5.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is 6.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOHU’s forecast low is $19.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sohu.com Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.05% over the past 6 months, a 146.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $178.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $436 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Sohu.com Limited earnings to increase by 65.10%.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.97% of Sohu.com Limited shares while 45.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.31%. There are 45.61% institutions holding the Sohu.com Limited stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million SOHU shares worth $55.53 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 2.36 million shares worth $37.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. With 2.22 million shares estimated at $40.53 million under it, the former controlled 5.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $6.76 million.