SOGO Stock Forecast 2021: Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) Is Weak With A 3.37% Upside

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.90 changing hands around $0.2 or 2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.37B. SOGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.45% off its 52-week high of $8.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 49.44% up since then. When we look at Sogou Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 446.73K.

Analysts gave the Sogou Inc. (SOGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOGO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sogou Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) trade information

Instantly SOGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.92 on Monday, 07/12/21 added 2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.75%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) is 4.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.60, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOGO’s forecast low is $8.60 with $8.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 3.37% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Sogou Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $288.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $257.28 million and $261.18 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Sogou Inc. earnings to decrease by -224.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.66% per year.

SOGO Dividends

Sogou Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.76% of Sogou Inc. shares while 28.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.01%. There are 28.60% institutions holding the Sogou Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million SOGO shares worth $21.93 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.90% or 2.07 million shares worth $15.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $12.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $6.26 million.

